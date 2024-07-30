Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 29, 2024

  • Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC - Free Report) shares jumped 10.9% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.’s (CHTR - Free Report) shares soared 16.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $8.49 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.55.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL - Free Report) shares rose 3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.
  • Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) soared 11.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $12.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.

