Safehold (SAFE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Safehold (SAFE - Free Report) reported revenue of $89.9 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +7.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating lease income: $16.69 million compared to the $16.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Other income: $5.61 million compared to the $5.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33% year over year.
  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $65.24 million compared to the $64.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Net income (Loss) per share- Diluted: $0.42 compared to the $0.35 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Safehold have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

