Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) standing at $258.81, reflecting a +1.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 33.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.99, showcasing a 33.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $959.84 million, up 31.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion, indicating changes of +28.48% and +30.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.67% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.55 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.36 of its industry.
One should further note that CRWD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.