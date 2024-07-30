We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $8.19, demonstrating a -1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 11.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.09 million, up 27.82% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $47.44 million, indicating changes of +1.27% and +6.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% higher within the past month. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.