Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +22.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 6.7% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Stores at end of period: 419 compared to the 420 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • New Stores Opened: 5 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores at beginning of period: 414 versus 414 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

