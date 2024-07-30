Back to top

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2024, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported revenue of $229.88 million, up 24.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.65 million, representing a surprise of +1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tilray Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $71.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $15.66 million versus $14.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $76.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +136.8%.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $65.57 million compared to the $70.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted gross profit- Beverage: $41.01 million versus $31.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted gross profit- Wellness: $4.87 million versus $4.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted gross profit- Distribution: $7.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.90 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit- Cannabis: $28.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.45 million.
Shares of Tilray Brands have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

