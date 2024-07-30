Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sensata (ST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $268.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $278.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $723.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $733.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $177.03 million compared to the $189.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- Corporate and other: -$93.55 million compared to the -$73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $79.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.28 million.
Shares of Sensata have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

