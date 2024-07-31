We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Community (FCCO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
After reaching an important support level, First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCCO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Over the past four weeks, FCCO has gained 35.1%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider FCCO's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FCCO for more gains in the near future.