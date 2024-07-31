Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Agco (AGCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.25 billion, down 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $4.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion, representing a surprise of -6.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $157 million compared to the $226.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- South America: $348.90 million compared to the $424.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $837.80 million compared to the $876.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
Shares of Agco have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

