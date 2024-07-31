We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) reached $65.64, with a -1.84% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.22% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 97.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $127.4 million, indicating a 19.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $524.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +131.32% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MoneyLion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, MoneyLion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.