Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported $853.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU - Global

    : $1.64 compared to the $1.62 average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Monthly Active Users - Global

    : 522 versus 524 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • ARPU - Europe

    : $1.03 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03.

  • ARPU - Rest of World

    : $0.13 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.13.

  • Monthly Active Users - International

    : 288 compared to the 286 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada

    : 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Monthly Active Users - Europe

    : 136 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 141.

  • ARPU - U.S. and Canada

    : $6.85 versus $6.75 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $143 million versus $142.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World

    : $38 million versus $37.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada

    : $673 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $667.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
Shares of Pinterest have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

