Landstar (LSTR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Landstar System (LSTR
LSTR Quick Quote LSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +1.37%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $8,369 compared to the $6,752.51 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $3,085 versus $3,226.95 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of loads - Total: 523,700 compared to the 538,671 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 507,950 compared to the 522,810 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year. Investment income: $3.65 million compared to the $2.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.1% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.11 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenue- Other: $25.70 million versus $27.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $22.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $71.31 million versus $58.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $77.71 million versus $97.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.2% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $28.09 million compared to the $28.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
Shares of Landstar have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
