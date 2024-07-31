Back to top

UMB (UMBF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $396.43 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.96, the EPS surprise was +10.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

    : 63.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%.

  • Net interest margin (FTE)

    : 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

  • Average balance - Total earning assets

    : $40.24 billion compared to the $40.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of total average loans

    : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total noninterest income

    : $144.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $140.59 million.

  • Net interest income (FTE)

    : $251.52 million versus $243.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $245.11 million versus $238.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Trading and investment banking

    : $5.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.25 million.

  • Bankcard fees

    : $22.35 million compared to the $20.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Noninterest income- Other

    : $12.42 million versus $12.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts

    : $22.26 million compared to the $20.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Brokerage fees

    : $14.02 million versus $13.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of UMB have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

