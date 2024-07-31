Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kite Realty Group (KRG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $212.43 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +3.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income

    : $205.84 million versus $205.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

  • Revenue- Tenant recoveries

    : $41.52 million compared to the $41.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Minimum rent

    : $150.01 million compared to the $162.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : -$0.22 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kite Realty Group here>>>

Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise