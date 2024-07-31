Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IPG (IPGP) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $257.65 million, down 24.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IPG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales by Product- Laser and Non-Laser Systems

    : $38.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

  • Sales by Product- Other Revenue including Amplifiers, Service, Parts, Accessories and Change in Deferred Revenue

    : $67.91 million compared to the $56.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

  • Sales by Product- Quasi-Continuous Wave ('QCW') Lasers

    : $10.55 million compared to the $11.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.8% year over year.

  • Sales by Product- Medium-Power CW Lasers

    : $15.76 million compared to the $20.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year.

  • Sales by Product- High-Power Continuous Wave ('CW') Lasers

    : $82.23 million compared to the $100.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.7% year over year.

  • Sales by Product- Pulsed Lasers

    : $42.54 million compared to the $34.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for IPG here>>>

Shares of IPG have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise