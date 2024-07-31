Back to top

Werner (WERN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) reported $760.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $774.54 million, representing a surprise of -1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -26.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio

    : 96.1% versus 95.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Average trucks in service

    : 7,630 versus 7,832 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Werner Logistics

    : $208.91 million compared to the $210.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues

    : $69.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other

    : $8.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.1%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $17.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services

    : $537.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $548.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge

    : $458.14 million compared to the $467.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
Shares of Werner have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

