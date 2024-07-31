Back to top

Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) reported $124.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Groupon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total segment revenue- North America

    : $98.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

  • Revenue- Travel- North America

    : $3.86 million compared to the $4.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Goods- North America

    : $2.79 million compared to the $3.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Local- North America

    : $91.71 million compared to the $83.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
Shares of Groupon have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

