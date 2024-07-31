Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Western Union (WU - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total

    : 73.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.94 million.

  • Revenue- Consumer Services

    : $101.40 million compared to the $83.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer

    : $965 million compared to the $972.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.

  • Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Services

    : $11.10 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer

    : $191.50 million compared to the $199.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Western Union have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

