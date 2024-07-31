Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52, the EPS surprise was +16.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total

    : 58.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 57%.

  • Combined Ratio - Total

    : 90.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91.1%.

  • Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total

    : 20.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20.2%.

  • Net investment income

    : $190.98 million versus $163.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.6% change.

  • Net premiums earned

    : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

  • Other insurance related income (loss)

    : $8.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axis Capital here>>>

Shares of Axis Capital have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

