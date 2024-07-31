Back to top

Voya (VOYA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $324 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was +3.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total AUM and AUA - Wealth Solutions

    : $580.57 billion versus $586.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service

    : $199.20 billion versus $201.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping

    : $319.82 billion compared to the $322.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions

    : $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion.

  • Revenues- Fee income

    : $517 million versus $542.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $518 million versus $498.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

  • Revenues- Premiums

    : $790 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $793.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total

    : $234 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $239.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income

    : $225 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $228.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses)

    : $8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Fee income

    : $271 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Total

    : $4 million compared to the $9.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.3% year over year.
Shares of Voya have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

