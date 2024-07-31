Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Heartland Financial (HTLF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Heartland Financial (HTLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.95 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was -0.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heartland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio

    : 65.7% versus 59.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans

    : 0.2% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases

    : $103.12 million compared to the $94.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Margin

    : 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets

    : $17.33 billion versus $17.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE)

    : $160.73 million versus $155.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Trust fees

    : $5.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.11 million.

  • Total Non Interest Income

    : $18.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.15 million.

  • Loan servicing income

    : $0.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.12 million.

  • Income on bank owned life insurance

    : $1.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million.

  • Brokerage and insurance commissions

    : $0.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million.

  • Service charges and fees net

    : $16.96 million compared to the $18.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Heartland Financial have returned +20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

