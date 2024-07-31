Back to top

Howmet (HWM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Engine Products

    : $934 million compared to the $915.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

  • Total Sales- Fastening Systems

    : $394 million versus $381.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

  • Total Sales- Engineered Structures

    : $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%.

  • Total Sales- Forged Wheels

    : $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

  • End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial

    : $979 million versus $943.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.

  • End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense

    : $290 million compared to the $286.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

  • End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation

    : $346 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

  • End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other

    : $265 million versus $267.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products

    : $292 million compared to the $258.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels

    : $75 million compared to the $79.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures

    : $40 million versus $36.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems

    : $101 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.88 million.
Shares of Howmet have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

