Howmet (HWM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Howmet (
HWM Quick Quote HWM - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Sales- Engine Products: $934 million compared to the $915.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $394 million versus $381.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%. Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial: $979 million versus $943.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense: $290 million compared to the $286.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation: $346 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other: $265 million versus $267.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $292 million compared to the $258.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $75 million compared to the $79.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $40 million versus $36.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $101 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.88 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Howmet here>>>
Shares of Howmet have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Howmet (HWM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Howmet here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Sales- Engine Products: $934 million compared to the $915.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $394 million versus $381.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.
Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%.
Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial: $979 million versus $943.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.
End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense: $290 million compared to the $286.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation: $346 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other: $265 million versus $267.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $292 million compared to the $258.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $75 million compared to the $79.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $40 million versus $36.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $101 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.88 million.
Shares of Howmet have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.