Insights Into American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $412.18 million, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' will reach $337.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' will likely reach $47.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Core revenues' to reach $371.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' will reach $33.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $121.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.20 million.

