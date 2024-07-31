We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, indicating an increase of 21.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $548.7 million, representing an increase of 21.2% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Neurocrine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $541.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' will likely reach $7.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'INGREZZA product sales, net' reaching $539.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Neurocrine have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NBIX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.