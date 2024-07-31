We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axalta Coating Systems metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish' will reach $556.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial' should come in at $332.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total' to reach $451.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle' stands at $104.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Total' will reach $889.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle' of $346.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
Axalta Coating Systems shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.