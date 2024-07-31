Back to top

Ahead of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axalta Coating Systems metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish' will reach $556.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial' should come in at $332.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total' to reach $451.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle' stands at $104.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Performance Coatings- Total' will reach $889.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle' of $346.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


