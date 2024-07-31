We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Passenger Cruise Days: 6,077.57 KDays versus 6,074.95 KDays estimated by four analysts on average.
Capacity Days: 5,736.39 KDays compared to the 5,746.68 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
Net Yield: $296.31 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $291.70.
Occupancy percentage: 105.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%.
Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges: $725 versus $690.73 estimated by three analysts on average.
Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $198 compared to the $199.83 average estimate based on two analysts.
Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $315.27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $315.11.
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $960.82 versus $977.13 estimated by two analysts on average.
Total Passengers carried: 711,918 compared to the 746,529 average estimate based on two analysts.
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $937.11 million compared to the $944.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Revenue- Onboard and other: $770.42 million versus $794.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.