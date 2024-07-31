Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days

    : 6,077.57 KDays versus 6,074.95 KDays estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Capacity Days

    : 5,736.39 KDays compared to the 5,746.68 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Yield

    : $296.31 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $291.70.

  • Occupancy percentage

    : 105.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 105.7%.

  • Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges

    : $725 versus $690.73 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day

    : $198 compared to the $199.83 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day

    : $315.27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $315.11.

  • Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

    : $960.82 versus $977.13 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Passengers carried

    : 711,918 compared to the 746,529 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

    : $937.11 million compared to the $944.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Onboard and other

    : $770.42 million versus $794.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

  • Revenue- Passenger ticket

    : $1.60 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

