Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch + Lomb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vision Care

    : $697 million versus $666.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Revenue- Pharmaceuticals

    : $310 million compared to the $303.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.8% year over year.

  • Product sales

    : $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

  • Revenue- Surgical

    : $209 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

  • Other revenues

    : $3 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise