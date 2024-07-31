Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BorgWarner (BWA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.6 billion, down 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Net Sales Change

    : -0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

  • Net Sales- Air Management

    : $1.97 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Sales- Inter-segment eliminations

    : -$31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$44.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -77.2%.

  • Net Sales- ePropulsion

    : $464 million compared to the $555.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Sales- Drivetrain & Battery Systems

    : $1.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management

    : $304 million compared to the $305.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- ePropulsion

    : -$49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$21.68 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems

    : $176 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $137.46 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BorgWarner here>>>

Shares of BorgWarner have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise