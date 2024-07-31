Back to top

T-Mobile (TMUS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.77 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.49, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Postpaid phone ARPU

    : $49.07 compared to the $47.72 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Prepaid churn

    : 2.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers

    : 777 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 668.46 thousand.

  • Prepaid ARPU

    : $35.94 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.24.

  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers

    : 1.34 million compared to the 1.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total High Speed Internet net customer additions

    : 406 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 416.2 thousand.

  • Postpaid phone churn

    : 0.8% compared to the 0.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers

    : 561 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 522.92 thousand.

  • Total service revenues

    : $16.43 billion versus $16.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

  • Revenue- Other revenues

    : $237 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $259.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.

  • Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues

    : $938 million compared to the $999.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.

  • Equipment revenues

    : $3.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

