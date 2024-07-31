Back to top

Perion Network (PERI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.69 million, down 39.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Perion Network performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Search Advertising

    : $34.30 million versus $32.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.6% change.

  • Revenue- Advertising Solutions

    : $74.40 million versus $77.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change.

  • Total Revenues

    : $108.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107 million.
Shares of Perion Network have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

