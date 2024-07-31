Back to top

Scotts (SMG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Scotts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S.Consumer

    : $1.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $117 million compared to the $93.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Hawthorne

    : $67.70 million versus $75.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.5% change.

  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Consumer

    : $210.30 million versus $121.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Hawthorne

    : $3.80 million compared to the -$4.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Other

    : $11.70 million versus $2.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Corporate

    : -$25.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$36 million.
Shares of Scotts have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

