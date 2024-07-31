CNH (CNH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, CNH Industrial (
CNH Quick Quote CNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.49 billion, down 16.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $3.91 billion versus $4.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $890 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $926.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%. Revenues- Net Sales: $4.80 billion compared to the $5.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year. Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $685 million versus $665.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenues- Financial Services: $687 million versus $650.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $4.83 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%. Revenues- Eliminations: -$31 million versus $3.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $536 million versus $563.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $60 million compared to the $52.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$60 million versus -$65.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $536 million compared to the $574.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of CNH have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>
