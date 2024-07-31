Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Oshkosh (OSK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.85 billion, up 18% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.34, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of +2.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Vocational- Total

    : $843.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $810.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%.

  • Net Sales- Defense

    : $598.70 million compared to the $554.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Access- Other

    : $302.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

  • Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms

    : $675.60 million versus $699.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Access- Total

    : $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

  • Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers

    : $428.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $407.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

  • Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations

    : -$1.80 million compared to the -$2.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year.

  • Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus

    : $354.50 million compared to the $333.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net sales- Vocational- Other

    : $311.70 million versus $304.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection

    : $176.90 million compared to the $166 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Oshkosh here>>>

Shares of Oshkosh have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise