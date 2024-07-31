Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (
TEVA Quick Quote TEVA - Free Report) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +7.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $593 million versus $630.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change. Geographic Revenue- United States: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE: $81 million versus $33.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change. Geographic Revenue- United States- BENDEKA / TREANDA: $41 million versus $46.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.6% change. Geographic Revenue- United States- AUSTEDO: $407 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $371.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%. Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda: $373 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $374.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE: $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products: $57 million versus $63.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products: $486 million compared to the $515.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE: $14 million compared to the $12.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year. Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Generic products: $970 million compared to the $952.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries here>>>
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
