SITE Centers (SITC) Q2 OFFO Beat Estimates, Stock Rises

SITE Centers Corp. ( SITC Quick Quote SITC - Free Report) rose 2.63% in the Jul 30 regular trading session on the NYSE after it reported second-quarter 2024 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 27 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.
The results reflected a rise in base rent per square foot and same-store net operating income (NOI).
SITE Centers generated revenues of $114.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.7 million.
On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 16.3% and OFFO per share fell 6.9%.
Per David R. Lukes, president and CEO of SITC, “The planned spin-off of Curbline Properties remains on track with further progress in the second quarter across all fronts highlighted by nearly $1 billion of quarterly transactions, 24% trailing twelve month new leasing spreads for Curbline Properties, and over $50 million of debt repurchased or retired prior to maturity.”
Quarter in Detail
SITC reported a leased rate of 93.2% on a pro-rata basis as of Jun 30, 2024, down from 94.2% as of Mar 31, 2024. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 95.5%.
The base rent per square foot was $21.98 as of Jun 30, 2024, up from $19.89 recorded a year ago.
SITE Centers, on a pro-rata basis, generated cash new and cash renewal leasing spreads of 44.2% and 9.1%, respectively, in the second quarter.
Moreover, the same-store NOI improved 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level on a pro-rata basis.
SITE Centers exited the second quarter with $1.18 billion of cash, up from $551.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023.
Portfolio Activity
During the second quarter and the third quarter to date, SITC has acquired six convenience shopping centers and a ground-leased parcel of land for $56 million.
These included Red Mountain Corner in Phoenix, AZ, for $2.1 million; Sunrise Plaza in Vero Beach, FL, for $5.5 million; Roswell Market Center in Atlanta, GA, for $17.8 million; Wilmette Center in Chicago for $2.9 million; Crocker Commons in Cleveland, OH, for $18.5 million; Maple Corner in Nashville, TN, for $8.2 million; and a ground-leased parcel at Collection at Brandon Boulevard in Tampa, FL, for $1.0 million. It also acquired its joint venture partner's 80% interest in Meadowmont Village in Raleigh, NC, for $35.4 million.
The company disposed 13 shopping centers and a parcel at shopping center during the quarter for $800.7 million.
We now look forward to the earnings release of other retail REITs like
Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT Quick Quote FRT - Free Report) and Regency Centers ( REG Quick Quote REG - Free Report) , slated to report on Aug 1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty’s second-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $1.68, suggesting a marginal year-over-year increase. FRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency Center’s second-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $1.02, implying a marginal year-over-year decrease. REG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
