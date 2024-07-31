Compared to Estimates, Stryker (SYK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stryker (
SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) reported $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $2.81 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.05 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States: $610 million versus $602.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States: $433 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.12 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $602 million compared to the $600.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $307 million compared to the $315.38 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $428 million compared to the $414.72 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $136 million versus $129.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $832 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $826.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $698 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $700.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for Stryker here>>>
Shares of Stryker have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Stryker (SYK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $2.81 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Stryker here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.05 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States: $610 million versus $602.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States: $433 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.12 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $602 million compared to the $600.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $307 million compared to the $315.38 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $428 million compared to the $414.72 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $136 million versus $129.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $832 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $826.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $698 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $700.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
Shares of Stryker have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.