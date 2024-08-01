Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +14.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial

    : $1.51 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

  • Net sales- Water & Protection

    : $1.39 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.

  • Net sales- Corporate

    : $272 million versus $275.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Industrial Solutions

    : $488 million versus $516.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Interconnect Solutions

    : $468 million compared to the $406.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Semiconductor Technologies

    : $552 million compared to the $495.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.

  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial

    : $419 million versus $383 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate

    : $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.25 million.

  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection

    : $344 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $316.61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise