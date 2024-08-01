Compared to Estimates, Meta Platforms (META) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Meta Platforms (
META Quick Quote META - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.07 billion, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.16, compared to $3.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.70, the EPS surprise was +9.79%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Headcount: 70,799 versus 70,803 estimated by four analysts on average. Family daily active people (DAP): $3.27 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP): $11.89 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.61. Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $16.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $7.72 billion versus $7.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $4.88 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%. Advertising Revenue- Europe: $9.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%. Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World: $5.04 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.7% change. Revenue- Reality Labs: $353 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $411.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%. Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $38.72 billion compared to the $37.83 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year. Revenue- Advertising: $38.33 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $37.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Revenue- Other: $389 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $332.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.9%.
Shares of Meta Platforms have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
