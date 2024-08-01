Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported $647.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633.51 million, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS

    : $2.95 million versus $2.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Active buyers

    : 96,610 versus 97,201 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic

    : 45% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46.1%.

  • Active sellers

    : 8,801 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,631.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $177.43 million versus $175.94 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

  • Revenue- Marketplace

    : $470.38 million compared to the $458.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>

Shares of Etsy have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise