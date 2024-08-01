Back to top

Host Hotels (HST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Room Rate

    : $301.52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $312.54.

  • RevPAR

    : $224.29 compared to the $227.77 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Average Occupancy Percentage

    : 74.4% compared to the 73% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Number of Rooms

    : 42,172 compared to the 41,487 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Number of Properties

    : 77 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.

  • Revenues- Room

    : $885 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $889.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $134 million compared to the $138.45 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $447 million versus $440.88 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted)

    : $0.34 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.32.
Shares of Host Hotels have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

