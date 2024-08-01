We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Everest Group (EG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $16.85 for the same period compares to $15.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $16.97, the EPS surprise was -0.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Loss ratio - Consolidated: 62.6% versus 61.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
Combined ratio - Consolidated: 90.3% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
Total Reinsurance - Other underwriting expense ratio: 2.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio: 88.9% compared to the 89.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
Insurance - Total loss ratio: 65.3% versus 61.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
Insurance - Combined ratio: 94.4% compared to the 88% average estimate based on three analysts.
Insurance - Other underwriting expense ratio: 16.9% versus 15.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
Net premiums earned: $3.69 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
Net investment income: $528 million versus $453.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.9% change.
Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned: $2.73 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
Insurance- Premiums earned: $962 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
Other income (expense): $23 million versus $21.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.5% change.
Shares of Everest Group have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.