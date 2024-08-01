Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Everest Group (EG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $16.85 for the same period compares to $15.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $16.97, the EPS surprise was -0.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss ratio - Consolidated

    : 62.6% versus 61.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Combined ratio - Consolidated

    : 90.3% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total Reinsurance - Other underwriting expense ratio

    : 2.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

  • Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio

    : 88.9% compared to the 89.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Insurance - Total loss ratio

    : 65.3% versus 61.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Insurance - Combined ratio

    : 94.4% compared to the 88% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Insurance - Other underwriting expense ratio

    : 16.9% versus 15.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net premiums earned

    : $3.69 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

  • Net investment income

    : $528 million versus $453.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.9% change.

  • Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned

    : $2.73 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.

  • Insurance- Premiums earned

    : $962 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

  • Other income (expense)

    : $23 million versus $21.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.5% change.
Shares of Everest Group have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

