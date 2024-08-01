Back to top

American Well (AMWL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.79 million, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.36, compared to -$4.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.94, the EPS surprise was +14.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Well performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription

    : $27.50 million compared to the $26.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $6.56 million versus $5.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

  • Revenue- Visits

    : $28.73 million compared to the $28.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
Shares of American Well have returned +42.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

