Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $221.24 million, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +34.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings

    : $221.15 million compared to the $225.83 million average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $202.54 million versus $199.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

  • Revenue- Professional services and other

    : $6.69 million compared to the $6.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance

    : $12.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
Shares of Tenable have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

