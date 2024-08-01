Back to top

EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported $145.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue

    : $145.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

  • Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income

    : $13.58 million versus $13.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.

  • Revenue- Other income

    : $14.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.4%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.51 versus $0.64 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of EPR Properties have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

