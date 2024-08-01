Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CareDx (CDNA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) reported $92.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.2 million, representing a surprise of +37.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +292.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareDx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Patient and digital solutions

    : $10.75 million compared to the $9.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Testing services

    : $70.92 million compared to the $49.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Product

    : $10.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.7%.
Shares of CareDx have returned +25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

