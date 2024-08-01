Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Conmed (CNMD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $332.1 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.56 million, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Conmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic

    : $185.40 million compared to the $183.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- International

    : $146.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

  • Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery

    : $139.50 million versus $140.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

  • Net Sales- General Surgery

    : $192.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

  • Net Sales- Single-use Products

    : $279.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

  • Net Sales- Capital Products

    : $52.80 million versus $58.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
Shares of Conmed have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

