Goodyear (GT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Goodyear (GT - Free Report) reported $4.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +111.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tire units - Americas

    : 19.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.71 million.

  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire

    : 8.9 million versus 8.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire

    : 11.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.51 million.

  • Tire units - Total

    : 40.1 million versus 40.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Americas

    : $2.70 billion compared to the $2.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific

    : $594 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $604.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

  • Net Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa

    : $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Shares of Goodyear have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

