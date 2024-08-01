Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported $738.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +3.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services

    : $524.70 million versus $531.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services

    : $8.50 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services

    : $516.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $528.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

  • Revenue- Development Services

    : $215 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services

    : $89.30 million versus $92.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate

    : -$12.50 million compared to the -$11.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services

    : $31.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.22 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BrightView here>>>

Shares of BrightView have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise