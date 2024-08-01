Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Evertec (EVTC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $211.98 million, up 26.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean

    : $54.20 million compared to the $53.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America

    : $74.67 million compared to the $78.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net

    : $45.32 million versus $42.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

  • Revenues- Business solutions

    : $62.34 million compared to the $58.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other

    : -$24.55 million compared to the -$22.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.
Shares of Evertec have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

