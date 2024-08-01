Back to top

Barrett (BBSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.03 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barrett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross billings

    : $2.03 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Professional employer services

    : $259.89 million compared to the $257.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Staffing services

    : $19.76 million versus $20.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Shares of Barrett have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

